9 dog-friendly hotels in Scotland that go the extra mile

Dog owners sometimes have a hard time to arrange a holiday because of their beloved pet.

But many hotels in Scotland provide a special service for people who don’t want to be separated from their dog during a break.

Here are ten dog-loving hotels in Scotland:

Rufflets Country House Hotel, St. Andrews

With fabulous gardens and grounds, Rufflets is a place where dogs are most welcome.

Dog owners have a choice of five bedroom lodges and three self catering lodges in the gardens

Rufflets has been in the same family since 1952. There have been many changes over the years but the charm and atmosphere of the building has remained throughout.

The surrounding area offers so much to see and do including visiting the lovely fishing villages of East Neuk of Fife, there are many historic house and gardens to visit and of course St. Andrews the home of golf and so much more.

Hampton Hotel, Edinburgh

A small and friendly hotel and bar situated opposite Murrayfield Stadium who welcome all ages and all the family, including your pampered pooch.

With a beer garden to the rear and all the staff loving dogs, your pet is sure to enjoy yourself. Dogs can have access to all areas of the hotel, except the restaurant.

However the owners are sure you will find the bar just as comfortable as they even allow dogs to stay over in the rooms with their owners.

Bridge of Lochay Hotel, on the outskirts of Killin.

The owners and their team take pride in making sure that all guests, including dogs, receive a very warm welcome. And the dogs can enjoy laying down in front of their log fires.

The bedrooms have lovely views of the surrounding countryside, which is great for their dogs to enjoy.

The hotel is an old coaching inn which is in a perfect location to relax in one of Scotland’s most picturesque areas, and is only one hour 20 minutes from Glasgow and just slightly more from Edinburgh.

The Wheatsheaf at Swinton

The Wheatsheaf have two dog friendly rooms plus one dog friendly cottage.

Despite an emhpasis on lovely freshly prepared food with friendly and personal service, the superb location allows dog lovers to explore the wonders of the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland.

When it comes to cosy country Scottish Inns you will go far to beat the warm welcoming atmosphere of The Wheatsheaf Restaurant with Rooms.

Cringletie House Hotel, Edinburgh

This hotel enjoys having dogs to stay, and there is no charge. The gardens and grounds make a wonderful walk.

Cringlete has just been awarded Luxury Boutique Hotel of the Year by the Luxury Travel Guide.

On approaching Cringletie House over the winding single track road up hill, an air of serenity, tranquility and peace descends upon the guests. This pretty, pale pink sandstone building with the large original, sash windows exhumes the character of the typical Scottish Baronial mansion with its romantic turrets.

The Inveraray Inn

Well-behaved pets are welcome, as the popular Argyll Bar is a member of the “Dugs n’Pubs” community.

The Inveraray Inn was designed by John Adam and opened in 1755. The building was originally built for officials visiting Inveraray Castle. Inveraray Inn has been known in the past as The Great Inn, The Argyll Arms Hotel, The Argyll Hotel and now The Inveraray Inn

Loch Kinord Hotel

Loch Kinord allow dogs and have some rooms set aside especially for dog owners.

It is in a great central Royal Deeside location, the family run country house hotel is located in an area of outstanding beauty.

Orasay Inn

The small inn is delighted to accept dogs with their well behaved owners. There are no extra charges to bring a dog to Orasay.

A great small hotel on South Uist, set in an area of outstanding natural beauty in Scotland.

Orasay Inn offers a central location for exploring North and South Uist and the rest of the Outer Hebrides.

Heathmount Hotel, Inverness

This is very dog friendly and is a small friendly stylish boutique hotel located in the centre of Inverness. Dating from 1868 The Heathmount was a traditional Highland Inn and now is a small hotel offering the warmest of Highland hospitality to all its guests.

The Heathmount is perfectly situated as a very pleasant walk for dog owners to take to the heart of Inverness city centre and the Castle. The hotel is also very close to bus and railway stations and Inverness airport is just 8 miles.

Loch Ness is only 15 minutes away, there are many places to visit and things to see and do in the area. Inverness is a great location to explore the Highlands of Scotland.

