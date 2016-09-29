Man jailed for filming naked women and children

A man who secretly filmed women and children undressing at a popular leisure centre has been jailed.

Iain Inkster used a camera to record naked children and adults in the changing rooms of the Xcite Leisure Centre in Livingston.

He also placed a tiny camera inside a clock to film a woman while she showered and used the toilet at his home in Mid Calder, West Lothian.

The 28-year-old was caught with hundreds of child pornography images when police raided his home in January this year.

The video files of children and adults dressing and undressing at the leisure centre, together with the covert recording of the woman, were only uncovered when officers began sifting through scores of computer discs found in Inkster’s bedroom.

He was told his offences had been “deliberately and surreptitiously” carried out and was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Sheriff Frank Crowe said: “This is a very serious course of conduct and the number of images recovered were at the higher end, and most of them were at the more serious end of the spectrum.

“These images of children were kept by you for a period of years and then you deliberately and surreptitiously filmed a young lady dressing and undressing, showering and using the toilet.

“You also rigged up a camera at a leisure centre to secretly record people of all ages changing for your gratification.”

Inkster pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home address and an Edinburgh internet café between January 1, 2007, and May 15, 2016.

He admitted covertly filming a woman while she undressed within a bedroom and used the toilet at his home address between June 1, 2014, and May 31, 2015.

Inkster also pleaded guilty to covertly recording adults and children while they changed in cubicles at Xcite Leisure Centre, Livingston, on an occasion between January 22, 2013, and January 20 this year.