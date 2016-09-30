Paolo smashes Edinburgh's Hogmanay box office records

Superstar singer Paulo Nutini has smashed all box office records for Edinburgh’s Hogmany festval.

All 9500 tickets were snapped up in just half an hour for what will be his only festival appearance in the UK this year.

Paisley-born is topping the bill at the event a decade after his planned debut was a wash-out.

He was due to support the Pet Shop Boys at the flagship “Concert in the Gardens,” only for the festivities to fall victim to heavy wind and torrential rain at the eleventh hour.

Nutini ended up having to settle for an intimate performance inside Edinburgh Castle, which was hosting BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay coverage over “the bells.”

The previous record for selling out the Hogmanay concert was set last year by Ayrshire rock giants Biffy Clyro, who sold out their gig in 10 days.

Organisers said the sell-out for the concert included all inclusive three-day ticket and accommodation packages.

Al Thomson, director of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay producers Unique Events, said: ““We’ve experienced an unbelievable response to tickets going on-sale this morning and to sell-out Paolo Nutini’s headline show within a record three hours is incredible, proving once again that Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is THE place to welcome 2017.”

Tickets are still available for other events in the Hogmanay festival, including the torchlight procession, the Hogmanay street part and The Loony Dook on New Year’s Day.