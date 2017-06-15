You can buy your own Hebridean village on the isle of Skye

A collection of holiday cottages are up for sale in a picturesque part of the Inner Hebrides.

Mary’s Cottages, Elgol are four thatched cottages on the Isle of Skye that are being sold together with a five-bedroomed owner’s house as a lifestyle business. The smaller houses are traditional Hebridean blackhouses.

One of the cottages up for sale. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Over the last 20 years, two have been restored, created from the stones of ruins which stood on the property, while two are newly built but very sympathetically matched to the originals.

All have vaulted ceilings and underfloor heating, Caithness slate floors and oil stoves. The double bedrooms hold traditional built-in king-sized boxed beds and up in the eaves is a twin room.

READ MORE: Remote Scottish cottage for sale - complete with private island

The main house is contemporary, but harled externally with a pitched tile-covered roof to blend in with its surroundings. Internally the accommodation is suitable as a family home or it could be run as a guest house.

Light and spacious living area. Picture: Strutt & Parker

The location is ideal for holidaymakers, with daily boat trips available from Elgol harbour into the heart of the iconic Cuillin Mountains.

Fishing boats land their catches each morning.

Mary’s Cottages represents a unique business opportunity, ideal for an entrepreneurial family or couple looking to live the Highland dream in an absolutely stunning location, with lots of scope for personalising the business.

Offers over £1.25 million, contact Strutt & Parker on 01463 719171.

The cottages are surrounded by scenic views of the Skye landscape. Picture: Strutt & Parker