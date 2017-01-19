Newton Mearns showhome with international style

A new showhome has been unveiled at CALA Homes’ Rosegarth Wynd development in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, with flavours of the US and Europe in its interior decor.

Situated off the town’s Capelrig Road, the Ranald showhome presents a sophisticated five-bedroomed family house at the developer’s latest site in the west of Scotland.

The exterior of a Ranald house type

In total, 35 detached properties are to be built in the popular Glasgow suburb, each with four or five bedrooms to appeal to the family market.

Designed by Eileen Kesson of Envision interiors, the Rosegarth Wynd showhome is decorated to convey a sophisticated feel, accented by a confident use of colour, and furniture imported from across the globe.

A warm clay base has injections of bronze, matte gold, turquoise and ochre. Throughout the interior, bronze lighting with an art deco flavour has been imported from the US giving the house a distinctive edge.

The finish on the homes is high spec, with kitchens by ALNO, Siemens integrated appliances in the kitchens and utility rooms. Meanwhile the bathrooms have white Laufen sanitaryware, Hansgrohe taps and fittings and Porcelanosa tiles.

The kitchen and family room

The Ranald showhome is impressive from the start. The double-height entrance hallway leads to the formal lounge which features large, pale grey sofas with teal marble cushions on either side of the cream fireplace.

A metallic feel is created with rose gold drum tables and floor-to-ceiling gold and stone curtains. Two large console tables sit at either side of the fireplace with large metal structure table lamps.

The separate dining room has a specially sourced square table imported from France, which comfortably seats eight in the jewel jade velvet dining armchairs.

While these public rooms are opulent, the kitchen and family room use a more neutral colour palette with matching touches of rose gold in the natural fabrics and soft furnishings.

The dining room

French doors lead out from the family room into the landscaped garden.

The kitchen showcases a centred atrium cooker and hob designed for socialising. A study, downstairs loo, utility room and a double garage complete the ground floor.

Upstairs is a galleried landing overlooking the entrance hallway and five bedrooms – three of which are ensuite – and a family bathroom.

Kesson said: “The Ranald showhome boasts such a stunning location within the Rosegarth Wynd development that it provided instinctive inspiration for the designs.

The master bedroom

“The sophisticated feel of this house is accented by its confident use of colour injection on a warm smoky mix of slate and earthy tones with hints of bronze and rose gold.

“The cosy and inviting palette with subtle festive touches is perfect for a winter showhome.”

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (West), said: “We are delighted to launch this exquisite Ranald showhome in the much desired location of Newton Mearns. The interior design really pays tribute to the stunning surrounding area.”

Prices at Rosegarth Wynd are from

£450,000 to £687,500. Call 0141 413

4325. www.cala.co.uk