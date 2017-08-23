Theatre review: What Goes On In Front Of Closed Doors

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Is it possible to pinpoint the moment when a journey begins? When did Molly Brentwood start down the road towards homelessness?

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

***

When did she pass the point of no return? We see her Molly studying Hamlet, taking flute lessons, going on a girls’ holiday. Like anyone else, in fact. But after her mum dies when she is 19, her world disintegrates. She stays in bed, ignores final demands and letters from the bailiffs until it’s too late.

Co-writers of What Goes On, Calum Finlay (who directs) and performer Emma Bentley, set out to show that any young person, however “normal”, could be one crisis away from homelessness. And once that line has been crossed, it becomes very difficult to cross back again.

It’s a heartfelt show, borne of many months of research with homeless charities, and a compelling ­performance by Bentley, although the ­production is a little uneven and the use of an on-stage camera and screens is less than effective.

While it doesn’t exactly break new ground, and the focus remains more on the issue than the character, the play is a fresh perspective on a perennial subject.

Until 28 August. Today 12:45pm.