Under the Radar: Chris Greig

Chris Greig first caught our attention last year with his debut EP Down The Road, which was launched with at a sell-out show in Edinburgh’s Mash House. The impressive collection of songs clearly demonstrated his potential as a songwriter and this has been further cemented by having a full band to deliver his compositions.

Greig has already enjoyed a spin on Radio 1 and secured support slots for local favourites Indigo Velvet and Vistas, as well American performer Tim Kasher. Friday saw the release of Greig’s new single Railways (listen here: http://bit.ly/chrisgreigutr) and a gig at the capital’s La Belle Angele. With its anthemic feel and singalong chorus, it has a strong pop feel which would sit comfortably on a Radio 2 playlist. Greig and band next perform as part of King Tut’s Summer Nights Festival on 18 July.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

