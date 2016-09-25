Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry ‘no plans’ to retire

Mary Berry has “absolutely no plans to retire”, despite reports she only intends to work for another year, her agent has said.

The Great British Bake Off judge announced this week she will leave the show when it moves to Channel 4 from the BBC.

Fiona Lindsay, Berry’s agent for 25 years, said: “It has been reported that Mary only intends to work another year - that’s simply wrong, she has lots of exciting projects coming up - including on TV with the BBC - and has absolutely no plans to retire.”

Berry, 81, bid “farewell to soggy bottoms” when she quit the hugely popular baking show out of loyalty to the BBC.

Presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have also opted not to follow the dough and stay put at the BBC, with only Paul Hollywood moving to the rival channel after he declared the tent is “where I belong”.

On Friday, comedian Jo Brand, the host of BBC Two’s Bake Off spin-off An Extra Slice, joked about Berry to ITV’s Lorraine: “She probably wants to put her feet up. I’m 20 years younger and I’d quite like to put my feet up... She’s amazing.

“I’d like to think she will come round my house and bake exclusively for me.”

It has already been announced that Berry will be a guest on James Martin’s Christmas With Friends, in which the chef will create four festive recipes and be joined by his celebrity friends and cooking stars, including Berry.

The show will air on the Food Network on November 14 and 21.

She will also appear in the two Bake Off Christmas specials when they air on the BBC later this year.

