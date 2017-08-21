Theatre review: Shame

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A bright, articulate teenager vlogs from her bedroom. Keira is carefree and opinionated but an alcohol-fuelled error of judgment leads to Twitter bullying and she ­disappears from class.

Assembly George Square ­Studios (Venue 17)

***

Her mother Vicky, who recalls abuse she ­suffered as a teenage mum, tries to contact Keira through the online channels she understands.

A family friend reaches out to Keira by sharing her most embarrassing story online, and invites others to do the same using the hashtag #Unshamed – now launched for real – to take ownership of cringeworthy mishaps.

This mixed media play is strong on contrasting how women of different generations have been attacked for their choices.

Until 28 August. Today 4:15pm.