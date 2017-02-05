Celtic Connections attracts 100,000 audience for 10th year in a row

Well over 100,000 people have flocked to shows at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections music festival - for the tenth year in a row.

Organisers have revealed more than 80 per cent of performances at the 18-day festival were completely sold out.

Laura Marling performed with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the opening gala of Celtic Connections.

There were 176 full houses - 69 more than last year over the course of the event - which featured 2375 performers from more than 50 countries.

Singer-songwriters Karine Polwart, Martha Wainwright and Laura Marling, fiddler Duncan Chisholm, accordionist Martin Green, and a tribute to the late Shooglenifty musician Angus Grant were among the hottest tickets, as attendances soared over 110,000.

Olivia Newton John, Evelyn Glennie, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rachel Sermanni and Kathryn Joseph were also in the programme, which celebrated “inspiring women artists” this year.

Donald Shaw, artistic director of Celtic Connections, said: “The last eighteen days have been exhilarating and unforgettable. From the intimate intensity of Laura Marling accompanied for the first time by a full orchestra, the BBC SSO, to a ceilidh led by Aidan Moffat.

“From the stunning virtuosity of an evening of maestros of stringed instruments from Brazil, India and the US dazzling the audience with their skills, to Tryst which saw ten specially commissioned new pieces for pipes.

“One of the many true joys of Celtic Connections is that within our tradition of Celtic music and international collaborations, we do not think about creative boundaries.

“Instead, we present on our stages some of the most brilliant musicians working today and explore the richness and diversity of the music we are celebrating.

“The journey we have been on through Celtic Connections 2017 has shown the power of live music to connect with individual lives and to resonate with the wider world in which we all live.

“We are already looking forward to presenting Celtic Connections in 2018, in what is going to be a very special 25th anniversary year.”