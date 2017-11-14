Campbeltown Picture House archives get national treasure status

A treasure trove of artefacts from the archives of Scotland's long-running cinema have been secured for the nation.

Records kept by the Campbeltown Picture House dating back more than a century have been donated to the National Library of Scotland.

The Picture House's archives recall its early days under founding managing director Frederick Rendell Burnette.

Experts say they chart the evolution of the early days of the cinema industry in Scotland and how local people helped the new cinema get off the ground in 1913.

The donation has been revealed ahead of the cinema's forthcoming reopening within the next few weeks after a £3.5 million makeover.

Ruth Washbrook, the National Library’s moving image and sound collections manager, said: "Campbeltown Picture House occupies a very special place in the history of cinema in Scotland which makes its archive all the more important.

“The Campbeltown archive will enrich our collections and add to the knowledge we hold about cinema in Scotland. We are delighted it is coming to us.”

The 1922 version of Rob Roy was one of the earliest films to be show at the Picture House.

Jane Mayo, chair of the Campbeltown Community Business Ltd, the charity leading the restoration, said: "We are delighted our precious archive will become part of the national collection so that future generations can be inspired by the details of the story of an isolated community determined to bring the latest technologies to their town.”