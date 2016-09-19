Broadway hit set for revival under Edinburgh's Christmas expansion

A HIT Broadway musical will be staged inside a new pop-up theatre in Edinburgh's cultural quarter under plans to expand the capital's festive events into its west end.

Fringe promoters brought in to rethink the capital's winter programme have joined forces with stage impresario Cameron Mackintosh to revive Olivier award-winner Five Guys Named Moe in a brand new arena off Lothian Road.

A 600-capacity Spiegeltent will take over Festival Square under a major shake-up of the city's Christmas events by Underbelly, which is also relocating its spectacular "Street of Light" show from the Royal Mile to George Street.

The west end of the thoroughfare, next to Charlotte Square, will be closed to traffic to accommodate the vast light installation, which will see 24 towering arches covered in around 60,000 light bulbs.

The free show is running for an extra 10 days following an initial run on the High Street in 2015, which attracted more than 250,000 ticket-holders.

One of the city's main festive markets is also being relocated to George Street from St Andrew Square, where the city's main ice rink will be retained.

Five Guys Named Moe, which was a huge Edinburgh Festival Fringe hit when it was staged at the McEwan Hall in 2010, was created by American actor and director Clarke Peters, one of the main stars of The Wire, who has given the green light for the Edinburgh revival of the show he launched in London in 1990.

The Olivier award-winning musical, which will run from 18 November till 7 January, will be at the heart of a new campaign to promote Christmas music and theatre shows being staged in leading cultural venues like the Royal Lyceum and Traverse theatres, and the Usher Hall.

Underbelly has forged new partnerships with two major employers in the west end area, Standard Life and the Sheraton Hotel, to help boost the expansion of the Christmas festivities, which attracted some 1.3m visitors last year.

The expansion plans for Edinburgh's Christmas have been confirmed months after Underbelly director Charlie Wood declared an ambition to stage events in more parts of the city in future years.

Festival Square, which was created opposite the Usher Hall during the development of Edinburgh's financial district, has been little used for cultural events in recent years, when it was dominated by a controversial giant TV screen, which has now been removed.

Mr Wood said today: "It really makes sense for us to use Festival Square this year, it was the most obvious place.

"To be honest, the size of the Spiegeltent that we are bringing over from Belgium for Five Guys Named Moe simply wouldn't fit into St Andrew Square.

"It's not just about creating a bigger audience capacity, it's also about the amount of staging we can put in for the show.

"We did look at other places around Edinburgh, but it makes a lot of sense for us to expand to Festival Square.

"With our partnership other venues in the area, I think there will be the real sense of a cultural hub. They will audiences that we don't have and we will have audiences that they don't have. By pooling all of our resources and efforts I think we can achieve a lot."

Paulette Randall, director of Five Guys Named Moe, said “I'm thrilled and so excited to be back in Edinburgh with this amazing show.

"We had a such a warm and enthusiastic response last time we here and this Christmas promises to be even better."

The Christmas on Stage initiative - which replicates a long-standing partnership between Underbelly and three rival Fringe promoters - will see collaboration on the promotion of shows, selling of tickets and sharing audience databases.

David Greig, artistic director of the Royal Lyceum, said, “I love Christmas shows, it’s the perfect time to coorie in with the ones you love in a theatre and laugh, cry and share the joy of a good story well told. Christmas on Stage is going to be a blast.”

Linda Crooks, executive producer of the Traverse, added: “We're delighted to be a part of this new collaboration, which celebrates Edinburgh as a year-round destination for quality entertainment.

"As a venue and producer of new work throughout the year, we aim to continuously enrich the cultural offering for visitors to the city whenever they come. The Christmas on Stage partnership celebrates the diversity of live performance to be found in the city’s west end."

Around 100,000 extra tickets will be available for Street of Light this year, which will be overhauled to encourage audiences to dance and sing along to recorded music from choir groups as well as Highland folk group Blazin' Fiddles and Bhangra group Tigerstyle.

The relocation of Street of Light and the Scottish market to the west end of George Street has emerged in the wake of an admission that the area needed more support to help it cope with the impact of forthcoming developments in the east end, including the long-awaited replacement for the St James shopping centre.

Several new restaurants are expected to open on the south side of St Andrew Square as part of a new commercial development spearheaded by Standard Life. Its partnership with Underbelly will see 10,000 free tickets for the ice rink given away to schoolchildren in Edinburgh.

Roddy Smith, chief executive of business group Essential Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh’s Christmas has been very successful at bringing people to the city centre during the Festive Season in even greater numbers, so we welcome the announcement of such an exciting programme.

"It is excellent that the festival is being spread across the city centre with both George Street and the west end at Festival Square becoming new hubs of activity.