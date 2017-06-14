Historic Moray clock tower could be yours for just £1

An historic clock tower could be sold for just £1 by cash-strapped council chiefs who hope the buyer will be able to run it.

The 19th-century monument has fallen into disrepair and could be boarded up by next summer if a buyer is not found.

A report outlining the uncertain future of the tower was brought forward to the policy and resources committee at Moray Council. Picture: SWNS

Time has stood still at the clock tower in the centre of Dufftown, Moray, for months, as its power was cut off after water began leaking through the walls.

A report outlining the uncertain future of the tower was brought forward to the policy and resources committee at Moray Council.

And it states that repairs to make the B-listed tower weatherproof would cost in the region of £50,000.

John Cowe, who chairs the authority’s economic development committee, suggested the council offer the landmark up for just £1 to prospective bidders.

The cut-price deal is dependant on the buyer being able to prove that they can operate it for years to come.

Mr Cowe said: “Taking over the clock tower could be a great project for the community of Dufftown.

“I wonder if there could be an opportunity for local groups there to purchase it for a pound.

“That could be an easier option which spares everyone involved an unnecessary amount of work.”

The council’s corporate director, Mark Palmer, said the process would be “complicated” but advised Mr Cowe that the £1 deal could be an option.

Unless a new owner is found within a year, and takes on the B-listed timepiece from the council, it will either be mothballed or put up for sale on the open market.

Council leader George Alexander said: “We will give people 12 months to get things in order, but we are making it clear that if nothing happens after 12 months then the tower is likely to be boarded up.

“It would be a tragedy to lose this building.”