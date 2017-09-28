Scotland set for record year of renewable electricity generation

Scotland is on track for a record year of renewable electricity generation, official figures from the UK Government suggest.

Output in the first half of 2017 was 17 per cent greater than the same period last year.

Figures published today by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy revealed renewables delivered the equivalent of 54 per cent of Scotland’s gross electricity consumption in 2016 and generated approximately 24 per cent of total UK renewable electricity.

Total energy consumption in 2015 was 15.4 per cent lower than in 2005-2007, exceeding the Scottish Government’s 12 per cent energy consumption reduction target for 2020. And 17.8 per cent of total Scottish energy consumption came from renewable sources, which is an increase of 2.6 percentage points from 2014.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Today’s statistics show that Scotland is on track for a record year of renewable electricity generation, and that our renewable energy sector is stronger than ever. This reflects our commitment to clean, green energy building, and we will continue to support the renewable energy sector in Scotland.

“The future for renewable energy is bright in Scotland and these figures show that over 50% of our electricity consumption was delivered by renewables. A low carbon economy is not just a practical way forward, but Scotland’s clean, green energy resources are playing an increasingly crucial role in the security of our energy supply.”

