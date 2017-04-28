Sensors firm Pyreos wins first large-scale chip order

Pyreos, the Edinburgh-based infra-red sensor developer, has secured its first volume order for its ezPyro chip.

The order was secured from a South Korean customer, which is deploying the design – incorporating both a sensor and a processing unit – in two of its products.

The new component has been designed into a standalone fire-detection device and a standard closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, adding a flame-detection feature to the system.

Pyreos already has a well-established customer base in South Korea, mainly in gas detection and fire detection. Exports account for almost four-fifths of the company’s total revenues, with 44 per cent of sales coming from Asia.

Chief executive Andrew Wallace said: “Winning our first volume order for ezPyro so soon after launching the sensor is a real validation of the how our customers value this new product.”

