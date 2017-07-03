Search

Games guru Chris van der Kuyl to mentor budding entrepreneurs

The top two teams at VentureJam will get the chance to meet gaming entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl. Picture: Contributed

The “hipsters, hackers and hustlers” of the future are being offered the chance to win a VIP meeting with video games entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl.

Up to 40 young innovators will compete to meet the co-founder of Dundee games developer 4J Studios as part of VentureJam 2017 – the official youth strand of VenturefestScotland, the national innovation summit to be held this autumn.

A VentureJam workshop will take place at Glasgow Science Centre from 18 to 20 August, when teams of 14- to 20-year-olds – entry is open to all – will explore radical ideas that could improve lives while supporting energy-saving initiatives.

Organisers say the two winning teams will get a mentoring meeting with van der Kuyl between that event and pitching their ideas Dragons’ Den-style at Venturefest Scotland on 20 September.

4J Studios, which also base a base in East Lothian, develops the hit Minecraft game for Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony consoles.

