Event to look at Scotland’s pivotal role in robotics

Scotland’s role in the future of robotics and autonomous systems is set to come under the spotlight at an event at the Fairmont in St Andrews on Thursday.

InnovateRobotics is being run by VisitScotland Business Events and will look at the outlook for computer-human interaction, the opportunities for unmanned research in our natural environment and how robots of the future might work alongside us.

Speakers at the event include Phillip Anderson, head of marine technology at the Scottish Association for Marine Science and Oli Mival of Edinburgh Napier University, an expert in human-computer interaction, user experience and interaction design.

Rory Archibald, business development manager for VisitScotland Business Events, called robotics an “exciting sector for Scotland”, and said the event “will shine a light on some of the outstanding developments being pioneered here, both in our labs and in our seas”.

