Innis & Gunn sales team looks to make it a double

Innis & Gunn sales director Crawford Sinclair. Picture: Contributed

Craft brewer Innis & Gunn has bolstered its UK sales team as the firm seeks to double its turnover to £25 million over the next three years.

The Edinburgh-based beer maker, which is also aiming to treble production at its Perth brewery over the same timescale, has appointed consumer goods veteran David Knowles as head of off-trade sales, while Adam Walsh joins from rival Marston’s as national account manager, focusing on the on-trade side.

Innis & Gunn has also made a number of senior promotions, with Jeremy Houston – who joined six year ago, becoming head of on-trade sales for Scotland and Cameron McKenzie-Wilde promoted to national account manager covering the on-trade in the south of England. He will be joined later this month by a new field sales executive, focused on the central London market, while the brewer is also creating a telesales, customer service and logistics team at its Edinburgh headquarters.

Crawford Sinclair, Innis & Gunn’s director of sales, said: “We had an incredibly exciting, and undoubtedly transformational 2016 in the business, and our investment in our sales team is a significant step to build on this momentum in the trade and give our customers the support they need to grow their business.”

He added: “David and Adam bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm for the exciting opportunities in the craft beer category, and our new structure with Jeremy heading up the on-trade in Scotland ensures we are in an excellent position to drive our business forward across the UK.”

