Village Hotels trials virtual assistant at Glasgow site

Guests at a Glasgow hotel can enjoy a high-tech concierge in their room in the form of virtual assistant Amazon Alexa.

Village Hotels says it is the first firm of its kind in the UK to install the Amazon Echo Dot in its guest rooms, and is trialling it in Glasgow – its newest hotel – and Warrington.

The chain aims to roll out the service across its 28 UK sites, up to 29 later this year, by December with the help of Finnieston-based creative agency Equator.

Equator has customised the Echo Dot device to answer guests’ questions, share restaurant and spa opening times, offer advice on local activities and deliver wake-up calls.

Martin Jordan, director of innovation at Equator, said: “Equipping its hotels with Alexa is a huge innovation for Village and the UK hotel industry in its entirety, but we have a whole lot more up our sleeve for the future.”

