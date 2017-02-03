Big Partnership scores Royal Bank of Scotland PR account

Public relations agency Big Partnership has won a major contract to handle media relations for Royal Bank of Scotland.

Under the deal, Big will cover regional PR for the RBS, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lombard and Invoice Finance brands across the UK, and will operate from its local hubs to service the account on a UK-wide remit.

READ MORE: Big Partnership founders agree £11m buyout of PR firm

Its Scottish and Manchester offices will take care of Scotland and the north of England and Wales respectively, while in the south of England it will team up with London-based communications agency Luther Pendragon.

Big director Sharon Mars will act as strategic lead on the account and said the deal marks “a great start to the year for us, and a taster of things to come as we aim for further growth in 2017”.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chris Turner, director of media relations at RBS, said the Gogarburn-based banking group is “excited about the opportunities this new relationship will bring”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook