Glasgow twine maker lines up new jobs with six-figure boost

The new owners of a Glaswegian twine and string factory are investing a six-figure sum to modernise its facilities, creating 15 jobs, as it looks to tie up greater productivity.

Henry Winning, in the east end of the city, was recently bought by Derbyshire-based Trunet (UK), which is ploughing in £655,000 to “revolutionise” its manufacturing, backed with a Scottish Enterprise regional selective assistance grant of £130,000.

The firm, the only manufacturer of its kind in the UK, makes a million metres of string and twine a day and its products are used for the likes of butcher’s twine, horticulture and recycling. It is extending the factory by adding a mezzanine for new modern equipment and extra storage space.

John Harvey, operations director, called the investment “very exciting”, adding: “It’s also been very impressive to see our products being sold into countries that we have never dealt with before.”

Adrian Gillespie, managing director of growth companies, innovation and infrastructure at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Henry Winning as they grow and expand their base in Glasgow and take on new staff.

“This is an excellent example of a company looking at innovative ways for how they can modernise, building on their expertise in this very specialist manufacturing industry, and we wish them all the best for the future.”

