Mixed messages as lamb prices fail to hit heights

With the 2017 lambing season coming to a close on the hills, the first new-season lamb from the south of Scotland and England is starting to appear on the market and, according to Stuart Ashworth of Quality Meat Scotland, it is meeting a ready trade.

After scrutinising the latest figures from the abattoirs, he commented that the first of the new-season lambs were realising slightly higher prices than a year ago, albeit on lower volumes coming to market.

Producer prices are currently failing to match last year’s levels Stuart Ashworth

Old-season lambs still make up the majority of prime sheep on the market, with new-season lambs only representing 1 per cent of auction markets sales in Scotland and 14 per cent in England and Wales in the past week.

• READ MORE: Farming news

“While new-season lamb volumes are lower than this time last year, total auction throughputs of prime sheep are continuing to run higher than last year, suggesting that there is still a tail of old-season lambs to reach the market,” Ashworth said.

He reckoned that across the UK as a whole around two-thirds of the 2016 lamb crop had been slaughtered by the end of March; this being marginally less – 2 per cent – than the same period last year.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

When queried about the numbers of 2016 lambs still to come to market, Ashworth pointed out the actual number of prime sheep slaughtered between June and the end of March was lower than last year. This, he said, supported the prospect of a higher volume of old-season lambs still to come.

There was an increase in the volume marketed in early April in the run up to Easter and, after that period, auction sales still had higher volumes of old-season lambs than last year.

• READ MORE: Domestic lamb consumption key to sheep industry success

On price for 2016 lamb, Ashworth commented: “Seasonal demand at Easter helped to drive producer prices higher in early April, but, since then, they have lacked direction and are currently failing to match last year’s levels.”

While new-season lambs are realising slightly higher prices than a year ago in euro terms, the UK prime sheep average price is some 8 per cent lower than last year.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He believed Scottish lamb would be competitive on the European market, adding: “The challenge is that export activity in late April and May is often subdued as Easter demand has passed and the arrival of new-season lamb from Ireland takes some market share from old-season lamb from the UK.”

Looking forward, Ashworth commented: “In both the UK and Ireland new-season lamb values have started on a firm footing and it is likely that demand will be generated by the Muslim festival of Ramadan which this year runs from sunset on 26 May to 25 June.”

Because this religious festival is very early in the sheep marketing year, prime lamb availability may be limited.

“As a result the festival may offer temporary support to both the prime and cull stock market rather than the main lamb market,” he added.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook