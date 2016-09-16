Aberdeenshire fit-out firm expands into Central Belt

A north-east property services firm is eyeing “significant” growth after opening an office in Livingston.

Portlethen-based TransForm, which specialises in construction and fit-outs for clients including Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University and Aberdeenshire Council, said it expects to add up to 20 people to its existing 70-strong workforce following its expansion into the Central Belt.

The move comes after the company – a division of workplace design group Space Solutions – generated record revenues of £7 million for the year to June, up from £5m the previous year. Along with its Portlethen and Livingston sites, it has an office in Dundee.

Construction director Keith Strachan said: “Whether an office, hotel, school, university of industrial building, we use our depth of experience and best-of-class standards of service to deliver safe, successful and high quality property transformation. The new operation in Livingston is in response to client demand and we see the opportunity for significant growth in the Central Belt.”

