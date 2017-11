Aberdeen Lifeboat Station was required to rescue a woman from Aberdeen Harbour on Thursday afternoon.

Aberdeen’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched with a volunteer crew of three and found the woman in water between the sterns of the moored supply vessels and the quay in the Jamieson’s Quay area.

The woman, who was unhurt and remained conscious throughout, was returned to Aberdeen’s lifeboat station before being transferred to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.