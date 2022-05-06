Disney on Ice 2022: Walt Disney Company announces UK tour starring Moana, Frozen, and Coco

Disney on Ice is coming to the UK later this year with its Dream Big tour.

Youngsters and adults alike will be entertained by the famous mouse on skates, alongside characters from favourite Disney movies.

This year’s show will star beloved characters from Moana, Frozen, Coco, Aladdin, and of course the Disney Princesses.

It’s coming to six locations across the UK throughout November and December 2022.

Here’s where, when, and how to get tickets to Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice UK dates and locations 2022 – including Aberdeen and London

Moana in Disney on Ice, which is touring the UK in 2022 (Disney)

Manchester AO Arena 2 - 6 November, 2022

Aberdeen P&J Live 10 - 13 November, 2022

Birmingham Resorts World Arena 30 November - 4 December, 2022

Newcastle Utilita Arena Newcastle 7-11 December, 2022

Sheffield Utilia Arena Sheffield 15-18 December, 2022

London The O2 22-31 December 2022

How to get tickets for Disney on Ice 2022 tour in the UK

Tickets go on sale for all dates on Friday May 13, 2022. Customers are limited to just nine tickets each.

You can set up pre-sale alerts on the Disney on Ice website.

You can also sign up as a ‘priority customer’ for the updates about the show on the FELD entertainment website.

Ticket prices are the same for adults and children, and vary depending on the venue and area of seating.

However, children under the age of two who can sit on an adult’s lap don’t require a ticket.

You can purchase tickets through the Disney on Ice website, or through its preferred partners: Disney Tickets, Eventim, The Ticket Factory, Ticket Zone, TicketMaster.

How long is Disney on Ice? What age children is it suitable for?

Disney on Ice lasts for approximately two hours with a 15 minute interval in the middle.

It is described as a family event, “suitable for all ages”. Though toddlers may not understand what’s going on, they can still enjoy themselves.