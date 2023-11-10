Israel-Gaza war: Kelvingrove Museum reopens after temporary closure due to pro-Palestine protest

Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow has been the scene of a protest linked to Israel’s attacks on Gaza

One of Scotland’s most well-known museums was temporarily closed on Friday afternoon while a pro-Palestine demonstration took place.

A sit-in was staged at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery in Glasgow by protesters from the group Arts Workers for Palestine Scotland, which is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Dozens of campaigners sat down on the floor in the main hall, across from the museum’s large organ.

Kelvingrove usually attracts more than a million visitors each year.

Protesters could be seen bearing placards and carrying Palestinian flags, while shouting “Free Palestine”.

Glasgow Life, which operates the museum, confirmed it had “temporarily” shut the venue on the advice of Police Scotland. No arrests were made.

A statement on the Art Workers for Palestine Scotland Instagram page said it acted to “protest the silence and hypocrisy of the vast majority of Scotland’s arts and cultural institutions”.

It added: “Many more people were outside trying to come in but were refused entry.

“After the sit-in, we gathered outside and read Palestinian literature: Mahmoud Darwish, Mohammed El-Kurd and Adania Shibli.

“We read out our statement in the gallery: We are Art Workers for Palestine Scotland, arts workers from across the cultural sector in Scotland.

“The majority of arts and cultural institutions in Scotland have been overwhelmingly silent as we witness the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.

“We refuse to let the arts, culture and heritage sector to continue as if nothing is happening.

“There is no freedom without freedom for Palestinians. There is no culture without Palestinian liberation.

“We call upon all artists, art workers, museum workers, staff, students and cultural audiences to stand with us.”