New builds: New homes ranging from one-bed apartments to five-bed family homes unveiled
Maidenhill is a thriving new community at Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire, designed by housebuilders Cala Homes and Taylor Wimpey. Indeed, the former’s Balgray Gardens site there has recently marked a significant milestone itself, welcoming its 100th resident.
The development comprises one and two-bedroom apartments alongside four and five-bedroom homes, all situated amid a vast backdrop of woods and parkland.
Cala’s Ramsay house type is a five-bedroom detached villa available from £819,995 at Balgray Gardens’ south-east facing Plot 102. The unit’s ground floor benefits from an integral double garage and spacious hallway, leading to a dining room, study/office and generously-proportioned lounge, with double doors opening out to a rear patio.
At the heart of the Ramsay is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, with bi-folding doors to a landscaped garden, creating the perfect space for entertaining. Its stylish Silverbirch kitchen comes with an island and features an induction hob, Siemens appliances, two fridge-freezers, and dishwasher.
Upstairs, the Ramsay’s gallery landing leads to a large principal bedroom with a dedicated dressing area and ensuite. Bedrooms two and three are also ensuite and all include built-in wardrobes. Its family bathroom includes a shower and bath, with white sanitaryware from Laufen and contemporary fittings.
Also available is the newly-released five-bedroom detached Lowther model, priced at £704,995 at Plot 101, next door to the Ramsay.
The Lowther ground floor is similar in layout, with a lounge, integrated double garage and open-plan kitchen and family hub, with bi-folding doors to its garden.
Upstairs, bedrooms one and two are ensuite, while the fifth bedroom, more compact in size, would make an ideal office.
For those on a tighter budget, Cala’s Type C apartment is the largest such style on at the site and is available for £324,995.
Carol Higgins, sales consultant at Cala Homes (West), says: “Our Balgray Gardens development at Maidenhill has proven extremely popular with many different types of buyers as we have a fantastic mix of properties, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes. It’s the ideal location for young professionals, downsizers and especially families.
“Balgray Gardens is the ideal community for young families with a purpose-built primary school within Maidenhill and plenty of local amenities nearby. Its semi-rural surroundings in Newton Mearns means families can enjoy the best of both worlds, as it’s just a short trip on the motorway to Glasgow city centre for those who need to commute, while purchasers can still enjoy that sought-after quality lifestyle.”
The development is 11 miles south of central Glasgow and close to the amenities of Newton Mearns. There are two park-and-ride facilities and train journeys to the heart of the city take 20 minutes.
To book an appointment to visit a showhome at Balgray Gardens, telephone 0141-319 7691.