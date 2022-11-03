The development comprises one and two-bedroom apartments alongside four and five-bedroom homes, all situated amid a vast backdrop of woods and parkland.

Cala’s Ramsay house type is a five-bedroom detached villa available from £819,995 at Balgray Gardens’ south-east facing Plot 102. The unit’s ground floor benefits from an integral double garage and spacious hallway, leading to a dining room, study/office and generously-proportioned lounge, with double doors opening out to a rear patio.

At the heart of the Ramsay is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, with bi-folding doors to a landscaped garden, creating the perfect space for entertaining. Its stylish Silverbirch kitchen comes with an island and features an induction hob, Siemens appliances, two fridge-freezers, and dishwasher.

An exterior impression of the Ramsay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, the Ramsay’s gallery landing leads to a large principal bedroom with a dedicated dressing area and ensuite. Bedrooms two and three are also ensuite and all include built-in wardrobes. Its family bathroom includes a shower and bath, with white sanitaryware from Laufen and contemporary fittings.

Also available is the newly-released five-bedroom detached Lowther model, priced at £704,995 at Plot 101, next door to the Ramsay.

The Lowther ground floor is similar in layout, with a lounge, integrated double garage and open-plan kitchen and family hub, with bi-folding doors to its garden.

Upstairs, bedrooms one and two are ensuite, while the fifth bedroom, more compact in size, would make an ideal office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the house type’s ground floor communal area. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

For those on a tighter budget, Cala’s Type C apartment is the largest such style on at the site and is available for £324,995.

Carol Higgins, sales consultant at Cala Homes (West), says: “Our Balgray Gardens development at Maidenhill has proven extremely popular with many different types of buyers as we have a fantastic mix of properties, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes. It’s the ideal location for young professionals, downsizers and especially families.

“Balgray Gardens is the ideal community for young families with a purpose-built primary school within Maidenhill and plenty of local amenities nearby. Its semi-rural surroundings in Newton Mearns means families can enjoy the best of both worlds, as it’s just a short trip on the motorway to Glasgow city centre for those who need to commute, while purchasers can still enjoy that sought-after quality lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is 11 miles south of central Glasgow and close to the amenities of Newton Mearns. There are two park-and-ride facilities and train journeys to the heart of the city take 20 minutes.

A closer look at the design’s kitchen quarters with its island to the fore. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

To book an appointment to visit a showhome at Balgray Gardens, telephone 0141-319 7691.

The Ramsya's lounge with bi-fold doors leading to a patio. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

An alternative use of a bedroom in the Ramsay as an informal sitting room. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd