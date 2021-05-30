These are the Edinburgh primary schools with the biggest class sizes
Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education — but is your child in a supersize class?
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 1:53 pm
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 2:05 pm
The Scottish Government says P1s and composite classes should be no bigger than 25 pupils, P2 and P3s no larger than 30 and P4s to P7s no greater than 33.
But classes can breach the maximum size if there are children in special education who receive part of their schooling in a mainstream school. There should still be a maximum of 30 pupils per teacher.
In Edinburgh City, there are five schools which have classes over maximum capacity.
This article lists all the primary schools which have the largest class sizes in Edinburgh City.
