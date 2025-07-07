Firm steps up eco drive with first electric van
The West Lothian company has already had solar panels installed on its headquarters in Brucefield Industry Park and has now added to its fleet of eco-friendly vehicles with a VW ID Buzz Cargo.
The new electric van complements JHE’s three electric company cars and managing director Mark Heaney hopes to add to the pool going forward.
“The construction sector is not known for being environmentally friendly so it’s important to do what we can in this area,” he said.
“We want to do the right thing and having electric vehicles helps reduce our emissions and allows our staff to drive within the Low Emission Zones which have been established in cities.”
Next month sees Mr Heaney celebrate 30 years with the company, which focuses on industrial and commercial work along with its HVAC services.
He has seen huge changes in the industry and he added: “It is important to keep abreast of the advances in technology, particularly when it comes to the environment and the net zero targets which have been set by the government.
“Electric vehicles are key to improving the carbon footprint and I would like to think everyone in our sector is looking at ways in which they can help.