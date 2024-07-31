Evening Standard Most Promising Playwright Isley Lynn brings new Fringe hit Jobsworth

From Olivier-nominated writer and Fringe sensation Isley Lynn and Libby Rodliffe comes this spectacular story...

Bea’s secretly working three full-time jobs. All at the same time. And she’s still financially screwed.

Between looking after luxury flats to dogsitting the world’s ugliest pooch, she’s neck-deep in employers and it’s only a matter of time until someone finds out she’s breaking all her contracts.

Armed with nothing but her smarmiest boss' dirty secret, can Bea get herself out of the red and into the black (and into the fit intern’s bed)? Or will the plates she’s been spinning come crashing down around her and her dysfunctional family?

A riotous comedy about snakes and surviving capitalism.

Coming to Pleasance Courtyard, Upstairs from July 31 - August 26, 1:45pm.