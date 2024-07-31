Bouncers & Shakers @ Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Welcome to the 80s! … where nightclubs and cocktail bars, pulsing with energy, are inescapable!

Paperlight Theatre’s reinvention of John Godber’s and Jane Thornton’s timeless classics sees four nightclub bouncers and four cocktail shakers in a palpable and high-energy 50-minute performance, for all those wishing to transport themselves back to the totally tubular 80s drinking scene. With both the Bouncers and the Shakers stepping into hyperbolic caricatures of the types of people they encounter every night, we welcome you to the world of electric 80s nightlife.

With 80s classics such as ‘Back To Life’, by Soul II Soul, ‘Pump Up The Jam’, by Technotronic, and ‘I Feel Love’, by Donna Summer flooding the stage, watch both our Bouncers and Shakers partake in some hilarious and well-rehearsed choreography. In a vivacious two-part satire, Godber and Thornton depict an extremely entertaining and high-spirited comedy, pierced with moments of soberness amidst a display of drunken antics. Strap in for a radical take on a classic that infiltrates the United Kingdom’s drama curriculum, and get ready for Bouncers & Shakers to rock your Edinburgh Fringe world.

