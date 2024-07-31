A multi-media mash up of comedy, cosmology and chat. Astrophysicist Dr Julian Mayers is performing his show at Greenside at Riddles Court (Venue 16) 2-10th August 5.30pm. £10 (£5 concessions) in advance or pay what you want on the door

Many of the questions that Cosmologists attempt to answer are grand, noble, questions about the nature of the Universe itself. How did it start? What is it made of? How big is it? Where does it end? But what about equally important, more earthly questions that affect us all? Does studying the cosmos give us any more profound insight into Life, Death and all those awkward moments in between?

In a multi-media mash up of comedy, cosmology and chat Dr Julian Mayers attempts to find out.

Inspired by a meeting with Professor Stephen Hawking - and to take his mind off a looming mid-life crisis – Julian Mayers applied to undertake a PhD in the hardest and most pretentious thing he could think of - the nature of the Universe itself. His research included weighing black holes and investigating the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

Down to earth, accessible, funny and ultimately uplifting, A Cosmologist’s Guide to Life and Love will explore; what were the chances of you being born? How far would you have to travel to find yourself in an infinite Universe? How you can travel in time? Why a physicist should speak at your funeral and does tangible human love exist out there in the Cosmos?

The show ends with a ‘live’ link up and song from ‘Nick the alien’, two and a half million light years away.

Laugh, cry and go ‘ooh that’s interesting’.

Dr Julian Mayers is a visiting researcher in astrophysics at Sussex University as well as being an acclaimed radio producer.