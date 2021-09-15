Who is replacing Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast and why is she leaving the show? (Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

An emotional Louise Minchin was applauded into the newsroom as she hosted BBC Breakfast for the final time on Wednesday morning.

The presenter, 53, first appeared on the broadcaster's flagship morning news show in 2001 and joked she was leaving to escape the gruelling early starts.

Minchin confirmed in June that she would be leaving the programme.

BBC Breakfast presenters Dan Walker, Louise Minchin, Sally Nugent and former presenter Steph McGovern - Sally Nugent has been mooted replacement for Louise Minchin on the BBC morning show (Image credit: PA Media/BBC Breakfast)

But why is she leaving BBC Breakfast? And who will replace Louise Minchin alongside Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt?

Here’s what we know so far.

Why is Louise Minchin leaving BBC Breakfast?

Speaking to the Mirror this week about her decision, Minchin said: "I find the early morning really difficult and another winter of the dark mornings was not what I wanted to do anymore.

"I just thought 'I can't face another winter', because I've worked out over the last 20 years there's about six weeks in the year when I go to work and it's light, and those are the six weeks that I find the easiest."

Minchin has covered a string of major global news stories during her time on BBC Breakfast, including general elections, Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and terror attacks.

She has also interviewed famous faces including the Duchess of Cambridge, singer Billie Eilish and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

In 2019, she hosted the Wake Up To Menopause campaign after detailing how she suffered hot flushes while presenting live TV.

She also took up endurance sport after competing in a BBC Breakfast Christmas cycling challenge and has gone on to compete internationally for the GB triathlon team in her age group.

What did Minchin say about leaving the show?

On Wednesday's show, Minchin revealed her BBC pass had already been deactivated and she was locked out of the office.

Viewers were shown a video of the host walking through the newsroom and being applauded by her colleagues, before co-presenter Dan Walker shared tributes from those watching at home.

Minchin said she was "embarrassed and humbled and tearful" by the messages.

Addressing viewers, she said: "Thank you so much for your huge support. I think particularly over the last two years as well. It's been really tough, hasn't it, and I've felt we're all part of a story together, a shared history and it's been amazing to be here."

Minchin added: "Some people have literally grown up watching me, as they say.

"And I feel really privileged to have been in that position and have worked here all those years.

"There have been tough days, there have been tough stories. But it's been amazing and I'm really, genuinely touched by all those things that people have said."

Who will replace Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast?

Minchin’s announcement has not yet been officially announced, but reports suggest that fellow BBC Breakfast co-star Sally Nugent could replace her.

The 50-year-old English journalist has been presenting segments on the morning breakfast show for several years, covering heartfelt international sports stories at the BBC for almost two decades.

Nugent recently filled in for Louise Minchin during the presenter’s brief absence from the show, adding to theories that she could replace Minchin after her departure.

But Minchin’s replacement is still unknown, with a BBC job advertisement for the position of chief presenter on Breakfast only closing for applications on Sunday 12 September.

Additional reporting by PA Reporters Tom Horton and Keiran Southern

