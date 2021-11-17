Pudsey the Bear is returning to our screens again, bringing laughter and fundraising to Children in Need 2021.

Children in Need is one of the UK’s biggest charitable nights of the year.

Collectively, the event and its related local fundraisers across the country have raised over £1 billion for more than 3,900 local charities and projects since 1980.

Celebrities and UK residents from all over the UK join forces to put together a televised evening of comedy and charity challenges.

Here’s all you need to know about Children in Need 2021, including when to watch and who the hosts will be.

When is Children in Need 2021?

Children in Need 2021 will take place on on Friday November 19th from 7pm to 10pm.

BBC Children in Need is back in 2021, airing on BBC One and BBC Two. Photo: BBC Children in Need.

It will air on both BBC One and BBC Two, and is filmed at BBC Salford.

The theme of this year’s event is “together we can change young lives”.

Who is hosting Children in Need 2021?

The hosts for the main TV show include TV presenter Ade Adepitan, actress Melanie Giedroyc, comedian Graham Norton, former Arsenal footballer Alex Scot and actor Chris Ramsey.

There are also a range of other shows and events that will be led by other celebrities.

For example, I Can See Your Voice, a reality singing competition, will have a special programme for Children in Need, where host Paddy McGuiness and the Celebrity Investigators panel, made up of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden, take part in a series of musical challenges.

Musicians Ed Sheeran and Thomas Grennan will also perform live.

What is the Children in Need Surprise Squad?

The Surprise Squad is made up of five young people who have been supported by Children in Need in the past.

This year, they’ve decided to give back and put their efforts towards fundraising for others who also need it.

Joined by The One Show presenters, Alex Jones, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas, the Surprise Squad, made up of Ore, Joseph, Nathan, Roisin, and Dylan, will head to locations around the country to complete surprise challenges for Children in Need projects.

Their projects range from creating a secret garden in a children’s hospice to organising a community fundraising event.

Find out more about their fundraising challenges on the official Surprise Squad site.

How to get involved with Children in Need 2021

Aside from of course watching along and donating towards all of the fundraising events organised by celebrities, there are other ways that you can do your part for Children in Need.

You can request a free fundraising kit from Children in Need, including handy tips, posters, and more resources to make sure your own fundraising event goes smoothly.

If you’re stuck for ideas on what sort of fundraising event to organise, you can take inspiration from some of the celebrity ones.

For example, the BBC are encouraging people to go rambling in the countryside, like Countryfile, cycle around town in honour of the Rickshaw Challenge, or dive into a Strictly-themed fundraiser.

Where to buy Pudsey ears

There are also various forms of memorabilia which you can buy to show your support, including Pudsey ears, children’s pyjamas, and more.