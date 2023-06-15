First held in 2017 as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, this year will be the sixth edition of the TRNSMT festival and is set to welcome around 50,000 music lovers to Glasgow Green over each of its three days.
With a bewildering number of acts playing across three stages it's worth working out in advance your timetable so you don't miss anything.
Luckily organisers have now announced all the set time for the three days, from the smallest acts opening the River Stage to the big stars closing out the Main Stage.
Here are all the timings you need to know.
Friday, July 7
Main Stage
- Declan Welsh & The Decadent West: 12:15 - 12:35
- Flo: 13:10 - 13:40
- Joesef: 14:05 - 14:40
- The View: 15:10 - 15:55
- Paul Heaton & Special Guest: 16:20 - 17:15
- Niall Horan: 17:45 - 18:45
- George Ezra: 19:15 - 20:25
- Pulp: 21:10 - 22:50
King Tut’s Stage
- The Joy Hotel: 12:30 - 13:00
- Swim School: 13:30 - 14:00
- Hamish Hawk: 14:30 - 15:00
- Hot Milk: 15:30 - 16:05
- The Big Moon: 16:35 - 17:15
- Warmduscher: 17:45 - 18:30
- Dean Lewis: 19:10 - 20:00
- Cat Burns: 20:45 - 21:35
River Stage
- Slix: 12:45 - 13:15
- High Vis: 13:50 - 14:20
- SIIGHTS: 14:55 - 15:25
- Cloth: 16:00 - 16:30
- Flowerovlove: 17:05 - 17:40
- The Royston Club: 18:20 - 19:05
- Nati Dreddd: 19:50 - 20:35
Saturday, July 8
Main Stage
- Brooke Combe: 12:30 - 13:00
- Maisie Peters: 14:25 - 15:05
- Inhaler: 15:35 - 16:20
- Aitch: 18:10 - 19:10
- Kasabian: 19:40 - 20:40
- Sam Fender: 21:20 - 22:50
King Tut’s Stage
- Cassia: 12:30 - 13:00
- Mae Stephens: 13:30 - 14:00
- The Mary Wallopers: 14:30 - 15:00
- Lucy Spraggan: 15:30 - 16:05
- The Coronas: 16:35 - 17:15
- Teddy Swims: 17:45 - 18:30
- The Wombats: 19:15 - 20:15
- LF System: 20:45 - 22:15
River Stage
- Terra Kin: 12:40 - 13:10
- The Big Day: 13:45 - 14:15
- Heidi Curtis: 14:50 - 15:20
- Finn Foxell: 15:55 - 16:25
- Lauran Hibberd: 17:00 - 17:40
- Afflecks Palace: 18:20 - 19:05
- The Blinders: 19:50 - 20:35
Sunday, July 9
Main Stage
- Crawlers: 12:30 - 13:00
- Pale Waves: 13:30 - 14:05
- Jamie Webster: 14:35 - 15:15
- Ashnikko: 15:45 - 16:25
- The Kooks: 16:55 - 7:45
- Becky Hill: 18:15 - 19:05
- Royal Blood: 19:35 - 20:35
- The 1975: 21:15 - 22:50
King Tut’s Stage
- Calum Bowie: 12:15 - 12:45
- Lucia & the Best Boys: 13:10 - 13:40
- Dream Wife: 14:05 - 14:35
- Bob Vylan: 15:05 - 15:40
- Lovejoy: 16:10 - 16:50
- The Amazons: 17:20 - 18:00
- The Enemy: 18:45 - 19:35
- Nothing But Thieves: 20:25 - 21:25
River Stage
- Cathy Jain: 12:50 - 13:20
- Neive Ella: 13:55 - 14:25
- Tommy Lefroy: 15:00 - 15:30
- Andrew Cushin: 16:05 - 16:35
- Uninvited: 17:10 - 14:35
- Skylights: 18:25 - 19:05
- Only The Poets: 19:50 - 20:35