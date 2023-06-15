It's not long now until some of the world's biggest musical acts take to the stage at Glasgow Green

TRNSMT is being headlined by Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975.

First held in 2017 as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, this year will be the sixth edition of the TRNSMT festival and is set to welcome around 50,000 music lovers to Glasgow Green over each of its three days.

With a bewildering number of acts playing across three stages it's worth working out in advance your timetable so you don't miss anything.

Luckily organisers have now announced all the set time for the three days, from the smallest acts opening the River Stage to the big stars closing out the Main Stage.

Here are all the timings you need to know.

Friday, July 7

Main Stage

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West: 12:15 - 12:35

Flo: 13:10 - 13:40

Joesef: 14:05 - 14:40

The View: 15:10 - 15:55

Paul Heaton & Special Guest: 16:20 - 17:15

Niall Horan: 17:45 - 18:45

George Ezra: 19:15 - 20:25

Pulp: 21:10 - 22:50

King Tut’s Stage

The Joy Hotel: 12:30 - 13:00

Swim School: 13:30 - 14:00

Hamish Hawk: 14:30 - 15:00

Hot Milk: 15:30 - 16:05

The Big Moon: 16:35 - 17:15

Warmduscher: 17:45 - 18:30

Dean Lewis: 19:10 - 20:00

Cat Burns: 20:45 - 21:35

River Stage

Slix: 12:45 - 13:15

High Vis: 13:50 - 14:20

SIIGHTS: 14:55 - 15:25

Cloth: 16:00 - 16:30

Flowerovlove: 17:05 - 17:40

The Royston Club: 18:20 - 19:05

Nati Dreddd: 19:50 - 20:35

Saturday, July 8

Main Stage

Brooke Combe: 12:30 - 13:00

Maisie Peters: 14:25 - 15:05

Inhaler: 15:35 - 16:20

Aitch: 18:10 - 19:10

Kasabian: 19:40 - 20:40

Sam Fender: 21:20 - 22:50

King Tut’s Stage

Cassia: 12:30 - 13:00

Mae Stephens: 13:30 - 14:00

The Mary Wallopers: 14:30 - 15:00

Lucy Spraggan: 15:30 - 16:05

The Coronas: 16:35 - 17:15

Teddy Swims: 17:45 - 18:30

The Wombats: 19:15 - 20:15

LF System: 20:45 - 22:15

River Stage

Terra Kin: 12:40 - 13:10

The Big Day: 13:45 - 14:15

Heidi Curtis: 14:50 - 15:20

Finn Foxell: 15:55 - 16:25

Lauran Hibberd: 17:00 - 17:40

Afflecks Palace: 18:20 - 19:05

The Blinders: 19:50 - 20:35

Sunday, July 9

Main Stage

Crawlers: 12:30 - 13:00

Pale Waves: 13:30 - 14:05

Jamie Webster: 14:35 - 15:15

Ashnikko: 15:45 - 16:25

The Kooks: 16:55 - 7:45

Becky Hill: 18:15 - 19:05

Royal Blood: 19:35 - 20:35

The 1975: 21:15 - 22:50

King Tut’s Stage

Calum Bowie: 12:15 - 12:45

Lucia & the Best Boys: 13:10 - 13:40

Dream Wife: 14:05 - 14:35

Bob Vylan: 15:05 - 15:40

Lovejoy: 16:10 - 16:50

The Amazons: 17:20 - 18:00

The Enemy: 18:45 - 19:35

Nothing But Thieves: 20:25 - 21:25

River Stage