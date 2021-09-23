Neighbours’ legend Jason can’t wait to be amongst fans again at Edinburgh's Usher Hall

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Donovan's Even More Good Reasons tour ​was originally meant to take place in 2020 however, due to the ongoing pandemic, ​he was forced to move​ 30th anniversary ​celebrations ​of his hugely successful debut album, Ten Good Reasons, ​back a year.

He says, “I’m ecstatic the tour is finally underway. We’ve had to reschedule the dates a number of times, so to be actually making plans at last is really exciting. I literally can’t wait to get on the road again. My wife can’t wait for me to get on the road again either​."​​The singer, actor and artist​ continues, "Having lived through two productions, one as a producer (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), one as a performer (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) in recent months, I’m really aware of how difficult it has been for the live sector.

"I was always positive that once things started to move towards a sense of what we knew before, that people would naturally want to share in that experience of a live show once again.

"It has been overwhelming and emotional to see people celebrating life. I’d like to think that live shows are a bit of therapy out of the last 18 months. And it’s always great to revisit times when life was much simpler, so I hope people will come along and do just that."

Revisiting those simpler times on November 14 will find Donovan ​singing his biggest hits live on stage for the first time in five years, chart-toppers like Too Many Broken Hearts, the million-selling Especially For You, Any Dream Will Do and, for the first time, a set of songs from his stage musical career.

In a time where celebrity status is eas​y​ to attain​ through​ reality TV it​ can​ be hard to comprehend the scale of ​the fame ​​Donovan found in the late​-​80s and early​-​90s. ​As Scott Robinson in ​the ​Australian soap Neighbours, ​he was a regular fixture in millions of British homes, twice a day, five days a week and​, through ​his character’s on-screen romance with Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue​, ​​quickly became a pin​-​up for many teenagers.

​Many of his fans ​have been with him since the beginning and he says, "​I can’t wait to get out there again amongst my fans and deliver a new energetic show that is both personal, creative and​ ​reflective; something that is both nostalgic and just a bloody good night out.

​"​I’m also going to add songs from some of the musicals I’ve been part of in more recent years. I’ve resisted performing songs from shows until now, but it seems like it’s the time to get every gem out of the song box​.​ I’ve always thought that music is magic. There is nothing like that emotional connection of delivering a song on stage and watching an audience respond to that moment. This is what we all need right now​.​”

Jason Donovan's ​Even More Good Reasons Tour ​comes to the Usher Hall on ​Sunday​, ​November​ 14, 8pm, tickets from £39.60, https://www.usherhall.co.uk/

