Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

A joint project between Musselburgh Common Good Fund and Musselburgh Racecourse will see the November 5 display move from Fisherrow Links to the racecourse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will be hosted by Forth1 presenter Boogie in the Morning, there will be fairground rides, festoon lighting and the fireworks will be set to music. American themed street food, including hot dogs, candy floss, hot donuts and drinks, will also be available from a range of specialist vendors.

Thousands will enjoy a pyrotechnic display

Admission to the event is free but will be limited to a 5,000 capacity and only residents with an EH21 postcode can apply for tickets.

Funding to support the fireworks extravaganza will come from the Musselburgh Common Good Fund, with the racecourse contributing up to £10,000 and providing free use of the track facilities.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are delighted to be working together with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund to host a Guy Fawkes fireworks display for the benefit of Honest Toun residents.

Up to 5,000 people living in the EH21 postcode area will be at the event

“With the event cancelled last year due to Covid, the time was right to rethink how we could put on an enjoyable and accessible event for the whole community. The racecourse is experienced in managing big events and the location is very convenient for many residents who will have plenty of space to make the most of the fantastic entertainments.”

East Lothian Depute Provost, Andy Forrest, said: “The Musselburgh fireworks display is an event enjoyed by people of all ages and after the restrictions and challenges of the past 18 months it is so good to have something to look forward to. Moving the event back to the racecourse will provide better access for spectators on foot and by car, and will of course comply with the current government and health advice around public outdoor events.”

Boogie, added: “I’m really looking forward to getting back Musselburgh Racecourse for this year’s fireworks display. This will be the first big event I’ve hosted since before the pandemic hit us in March 2020 and hopefully it’ll go with a bang.”

Details on how to apply for tickets for the event on Friday 5 November will be posted on the Musselburgh Racecourse website later this week.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.