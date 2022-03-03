Greg Sestero will be in Glasgow with his new film - and a screening of The Room.

A genuine cult favourite, it’s become a custom for audiences to interact with the film, tearing up the rules that say you need to be quiet in the cinema.

Cheering every pass of an American football, throwing plastic spoons at the screen, and shouting “he’s your best friend” in unison – just some of the traditions to be followed while enjoying the bad acting, horrible camera work and nonsensical plot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This April Scottish film fans will be able to attend an extra-special screening of The Room with actor Greg Sestero, who plays Mark – the ‘best friend’ of Wiseau’s Johnny.

Sestero also wrote a book about the making of The Room, called ‘The Disaster Artist’, that was made into a critically-acclaimed film of the same name directed by James Franco, who took on the role of Wiseau, opposite his brother Dave Franco playing Greg.

And he reunited with Wiseau in 2017 to write and produce dark comedy ‘Best F(r)iends’, about a homeless drifter in Los Angeles who begins working at a morgue, only to realize his boss is hiding a mysterious past.

He’ll be at Glasgow’s boutique Everyman Cinema, in the city’s Princes Square, at 6.30pm on Monday, April 25, for an intriguing double-bill.

Alongside the film dubbed “the Citizen Kane of bad movies" there will be a screening of his directorial debut, a horror film called ‘Miracle Valley’.

It tells the story of an obsessive photographer and his girlfriend who are invited to a desert getaway in search of an ultra-rare bird.

Fortune, fame and mending their fading relationship takes a turn at the hands of a sinister force where they face demons from both past, present and future.

Those lucky enough to get a ticket will also have the chance to meet Sistero and ask him questions after the films.

You can bag your seat from the Everyman Cinema website here.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.