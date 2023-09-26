Series 16 of the show that sees comedians challenged to complete a host of strange tasks is now underway

The second Taskmaster series of 2023 is now underway.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Along with the 15 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

Currently fan are enjoying another five competitors taking on the tasks - Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma.

To keep you up to date on how they're doing, here's how they've been scored each week, who has won each episode and the current leaderboard.

This page will be updated after each episode.

Current Leaderboard

Sam Campbell: 21

Julian Clary: 19

Susan Wakoma: 14

Lucy Beaumont: 13

Sue Perkins: 13

Week 1 (The Natural Friends)

Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma take on the Taskmaster. Greg slaps Alex because of peas. Lucy Beaumont marvels at a canned blindfold. And everyone tries to put a big duck in a lake.

