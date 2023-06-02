Series 15 may have just drawn to a close, but Taksmaster fans are already getting excited about the next set of contestants.

Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins, and Susan Wokoma, pictured in golden frames ahead of appearing in Taskmaster (Credit: Channel 4/Avalon)

Last night saw Mae Martin crowned the latest champion of Taskmaster - triumphing over Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Eclair and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the 15 series, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

As is traditional, at the end of the final episode of the latest series, the cast of the next season was revealed - and it’s a Taskmaster topper.

Here’s who will be completing baffling challenges later this year - with the series expected to air in late September or early October.

Julian Clary

Multi-talented actor, comedian, novelist and presenter Julian Clary has been a familiar face on television since the 1980s when he was a regular on Friday Night Live. Gaining notoriety for making a sexually explicit joke about then-Chancellor Norman Lamont at the British Comedy Awards, a tabloid newspaper to get him banned from television failed. Other shows he has appeared in included This Morning, Prickly Heat, Sticky Moments With Julian Clary, Who Do You Think You Are?, Celebrity Big Brother, Have I Got News For You, and Your Face Sounds Familiar. A regular pantomime star, he’s also appeared in numerous films and has written two autobiographies, three novels and eight children’s books.

Lucy Beaumont

Actress, writer and standup Lucy Beaumont found immediate success at the start of her comedy career - reaching the finals of So You Think You’re Funny in 2011, winning the BBC Radio New Comedy Award in 2012, the Chortle Best Newcomer Award in 2013 and earning an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for Best Newcomer for her debut Edinburgh Festival Fringe show ‘We Can Twerk It Out’. Since then she’s appeared in numerous television programmes, including several with her comedian husband Jon Richardson - most recently ‘Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples’. Her first book, ‘Drinking Custard: The Diary of a Confused Mum’ was published in 2021.

Sam Campbell

Currently the reigning Edinburgh Comedy Award champion, awarded for his show ‘Comedy Show’, Australian standup Sam Campbell has also won the Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival - becoming one of only a handful of comedians to win both major awards. He had previously won the Barry for Best Newcomer. He has also made a number of comedy internet shows and television programmes featuring a similar surreal style to his standup persona. Appearances on British television include Stath Lets Flats, Bloods and Red Flag.

Sue Perkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for her double act with former Taskmaster contestant Mel Giedroyc, the pair started their television careers with the Channel 4 programme Light Lunch and Late lunch, and later presented ITV chat show Mel & Sue and The Great British Bake Off. They also wrote for fellow comedy due French and Saunders. Away from the double act, notable television appearances include in The Masked Singer, Sue Perkins’ Big American Road Trip, QI, Celebrity Big Brother, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal and Celbrity Masterchef. Regular radio work includes a spot on the panel on Radio 4’s The News Quiz, while she has taken two solo shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Susan Wokoma