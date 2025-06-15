Soccer Aid is just a few hours away - and this is how you can watch it at home ⚽

Soccer Aid is back for another year on TV.

The charity match welcomes stars and football legends.

But how can you watch it at home?

Celebrities and football legends will be taking to the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams for this year’s Soccer Aid in just a few hours. The iconic charity match is back for the 14th time and hoping to add to the millions already raised for good causes.

ITV has the broadcast rights for this year’s fixture and it has confirmed its broadcast plans. Fan favourite shows have had special episodes to tie into the event - such as The 1% Club.

But when exactly will it be live on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid is back for 2025 | UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

Once again, the charity football match will be live on ITV1/ STV - as well as respective HD channels. The broadcaster has been the home of the game ever since it debuted back in 2006.

It will also be live on both ITVX and STV Player - depending where in the UK you are at the time. Just be warned that the livestream will be ever so slightly behind.

Is Soccer Aid free-to-watch in 2025?

As mentioned in the section above, Soccer Aid will be broadcast by ITV (and STV in Scotland) once again. It means that it will be live on free-to-air television - and not behind a paywall or subscription, beyond the TV licence.

What time is Soccer Aid on TV?

Coverage of the charity match is set to begin on ITV/ STV at 6pm today (June 15). Soccer Aid will kick-off at Old Trafford, Manchester, at 7.30pm - after plenty of time for build-up.

The broadcast is due to run until 10pm, according to the schedule.

Who are the presenters for Soccer Aid 2025?

Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott host the pre-match build-up - and will also present the live coverage of the game. Dermot has been the main presenter of Soccer Aid since 2010, replacing original hosts Ant and Dec.

Alex Scott took over from Kirsty Gallacher in 2021 and has been co-host each year since. She is currently starring in the latest season of Celebrity Gogglebox.