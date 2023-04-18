All Sections
Sam Heughan has plenty to say when it comes to smash hit television series Outlander
Sam Heughan has plenty to say when it comes to smash hit television series Outlander

Sam Heughan On Outlander: These are 10 interesting and funny quotes from the Scottish star about his hit time travel drama

There are no shortage of interesting insights about hit television show Outlander in the Scottish actor’s myriad of media interviews.

By David Hepburn
Published 10th Oct 2022, 11:47 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.

In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising. With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, there’s been huge media interest along the way. It’s inevitably seen the leading man take part in hours of interviews, and he’s never anything less than hugely entertaining.

Here these are some of the most quotable comments he’s come out with about the television series that made him famous.

"Outlander is progressive in the way it looks at women."

1. Sam Heughan on...Outlander's treatment of women

"Outlander is progressive in the way it looks at women." Photo: CHRIS DELMAS

"Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I'm so proud of the country and all it has to offer."

2. Sam Heughan on...Scotland's role in Outlander

"Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I'm so proud of the country and all it has to offer." Photo: Frederick M. Brown

"I'm looking forward to losing the long locks at some point. But it's been fun, and I do enjoy it."

3. Sam Heughan on...growing his hair for Outlander

"I'm looking forward to losing the long locks at some point. But it's been fun, and I do enjoy it." Photo: Vivien Killilea

"Working on Outlander has been a delight, it really has. I had kind of forgotten what Scotland was like, and I'd turned into a bit of a Londoner."

4. Sam Heughan on...filming Outlander in Scotland

"Working on Outlander has been a delight, it really has. I had kind of forgotten what Scotland was like, and I'd turned into a bit of a Londoner." Photo: Ethan Miller

