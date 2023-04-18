In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising. With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, there’s been huge media interest along the way. It’s inevitably seen the leading man take part in hours of interviews, and he’s never anything less than hugely entertaining.