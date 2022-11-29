There are no shortage of interesting insights about what he enjoys in life in the Scottish actor’s myriad of media interviews.

Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.

In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, there’s been huge media interest along the way.

It’s inevitably seen the leading man take part in hours of interviews, and he’s never anything less than hugely entertaining.

Here these are some of the most quotable comments he’s come out with about the things he likes.

1. Sam Heughan on...mountaineering "I'm kind of obsessed by Everest and all those men that mountaineer and take themselves to extreme limits." Photo: CHRIS DELMAS Photo Sales

2. Sam Heughan on...dogs "I worked with a couple of Chocolate Labradors, which were a lot of fun. Very excitable. They're cute." Photo: Vivien Killilea Photo Sales

3. Sam Heughan on...avocados "I've been sent lots of lovely gifts - everything from candy and peanut butter to hand-made quilts, pictures, and clothing. I was once sent a crate of avocados. Fortunately, I love them." Photo: Ethan Miller Photo Sales

4. Sam Heughan on...kilts "Female clothing seems to be extremely difficult and almost like a puzzle for a man to take off. But I think if you get there, you win. A kilt is the complete opposite. The kilt is so easy to take off." Photo: Vivien Killilea Photo Sales