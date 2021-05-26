Prince William and Kate Scotland tour: Royal couple pictured land yachting during trip to St Andrews
The Earl and Countess of Strathearn were seen taking part in some wild beach activity during their trip to St Andrews as part of their Scotland tour.
The royal couple returned to the University of St Andrews – where they met 20 years ago – to hear from current students about how they have coped and supported each other during the pandemic on Wednesday.
They met with local fishermen and their families in Fife to hear about the work of fishing communities on day six of their week long visit to Scotland.
And, for something a little different, Prince William and Kate were also pictured land yachting at St Andrews Beach after spending time with members of Fife Young Carers.
Prior to their visit to St Andrews, the couple visited NHS staff in Orkney ahead of the official opening of The Balfour, the island’s new hospital in Kirkwall.
They also spent time in Edinburgh where they met with representatives of Sikh Sanjog, a Sikh community group in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and where Prince William joined emergency responders at Cold Town House to watch the Scottish Cup final.
