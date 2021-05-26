The royal couple returned to the University of St Andrews – where they met 20 years ago – to hear from current students about how they have coped and supported each other during the pandemic on Wednesday.

They met with local fishermen and their families in Fife to hear about the work of fishing communities on day six of their week long visit to Scotland.

And, for something a little different, Prince William and Kate were also pictured land yachting at St Andrews Beach after spending time with members of Fife Young Carers.

Undefined: readMore

Prior to their visit to St Andrews, the couple visited NHS staff in Orkney ahead of the official opening of The Balfour, the island’s new hospital in Kirkwall.

They also spent time in Edinburgh where they met with representatives of Sikh Sanjog, a Sikh community group in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and where Prince William joined emergency responders at Cold Town House to watch the Scottish Cup final.

Here are some pictures of their trip so far:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Meeting with students at University of St Andrews Prince William and Kate visited University of St Andrews to meet students and hear about the ways in which they, and the university, have supported one another through the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Andy Buchanan Buy photo

2. Can Do marquee Prince William and Kate also paid a visit to the Can Do marquee, meeting students who were able to plan and host their Covid-secure extra-curricular activities and society events in the space. From Ballroom and Latin dancing to charity and wellbeing activities, the Can Do marquee has hosted a diverse range of over 500 events since its launch, acting as a vital morale boost for students on campus. Photo: Andy Buchanan Buy photo

3. Planting a tree Prince William and Kate planted the first tree for the St Andrews Forest, one of the key initiatives in the University’s action plan to become carbon neutral by 2035. Photo: Andy Buchanan Buy photo

4. Kate having a great time Prince William and Kate were pictured having a great time on St Andrews beach land yachting during their visit to the city where they first met 20 years ago. Photo: Phil Noble Buy photo