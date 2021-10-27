On Saturday June 25, Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park will be transformed into Colourboxx.

In a day-long extravaganza on Saturday June 25, Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park will be transformed into Colourboxx, ‘a vibrant wonderland where inclusivity and freedom of expression reign supreme.’ according to festival organisers.

A zero-tolerance policy towards homophobia, transphobia, sexism, racism and any form of discrimination has been established at the event.

The line-up has yet to be released however it will feature performances from UK drag acts, comedy acts, lip syncs, karaoke, and much more, alongside some of the best musicians and bands around.

The day will also have food and cocktails on offer as well as ‘mindful spaces’ to escape to.

A spokeperson for Colourboxx said: “Colourboxx believes that everyone deserves to have freedom and space to express their authentic selves.”

