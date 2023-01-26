News you can trust since 1817
Brian Limond, better known to his army of fans as Limmy, always has something interesting to say.

Limmy in Quotes: Here are 13 funny and interesting quotes from Scottish comedian Brian Limond on comedy, mental health and Scotland

His award-winning Limmy’s Show cemented his reputation as one of Scotland's most beloved and innovative comedians – and Brian ‘Limmy’ Limmon is certainly never short of something interesting to say.

By David Hepburn
2 minutes ago

Born in Glasgow in 1974, Brian Limond grew up in the Carnwadric area of Scotland’s largest city and studied multimedia technology at Glasgow Caledonian University, before embarking on a career in website design.

While working on his day job he found time to release comedy content on a website and blog, later creating a daily podcast called ‘Limmy’s World of Glasgow’ which quickly built a dedicated fanbase. He began to work on his comedy career full-time in 2016.

BBC Scotland commissioned Limmy’s Show in 2010 and it ran for three series and a Christmas special – winning two BAFTA Scotland awards.

Limmy’s Homemade Show followed, with a on-off episode on the BBC in 2018 and a full series in 2020, while his live show sold out Glasgow’s Clyde Auditorium for four straight nights.

He’s also a successful published author, with two books of darky-amusing short stories – Daft Wee Stories and That's Your Lot – and an autobiography Surprisingly Down to Earth, and Very Funny under his belt.

Having taken a step back from the world of comedy, Limmy now has a successful career as a Twitch streamer with nearly half a million followers watching his near-daily streams.

Here are 13 interesting and funny quotes from the comedy genius.

1. Limmy on...Scottish humour

"You hear people talking about a Scottish sense of humour, or a Glaswegian sense of humour, all sorts of countries and cities think that they've got this thing that they're funny. I read about the Liverpudlian sense of humour and I was like, 'Aye? What's that then?' You get that and you especially hear about a dark Glaswegian sense of humour."

Photo: Brian Limond

2. Limmy on...not appearing in other people's programmes

"Being in somebody else's thing and saying their words and not having any right to change it - I don't know how I'd deal with that. I'd like to think I could do it, but I just know I've got a dead particular taste."

Photo: Martin Fraser

3. Limmy on...social media

"When I was wee, in the middle of the summer, the big field behind the shops would be filled with dry grass and I'd get a box of matches. You chuck one match on that and the whole thing goes up in flames. Twitter's a bit like that. You can just say one thing and it explodes from there."

Photo: Contributed

4. Limmy on...being called a cult comedian

"The word 'cult' is almost a nice way of saying a lot of people hate you, or have never heard of you. It means someone can come up to me in the street who's really into my stuff, who's seen everything I've done, but the guy standing beside them has no idea who I am. Even in Glasgow. I think that's cult."

Photo: Brian Limond

