Lewis Capaldi adds new Glasgow and Aberdeen dates to 2025 comeback tour – here's how to get tickets

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:55 BST
Lewis Capaldi has made a return to music after a two-year hiatus. placeholder image
Lewis Capaldi has made a return to music after a two-year hiatus. | Getty Images
Lewis Capaldi will now play two shows in Glasgow and two shows in Aberdeen, with tickets now on sale.

Lewis Capaldi has added extra shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen to his scheduled UK tour due to overwhelming demand.

The Scottish-singer songwriter shared the news on Instagram, writing: “1 second past 9am and you’ve got every single ticket in the baskets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Genuinely blows my mind to be saying this but adding new dates rn that’ll go on sale in a minute, will be on the same link so keep checking!”

So if you weren’t able to purchase tickets for his original OVO Hydro or P&J Live dates, here’s how to get Lewis Capaldi tickets.

Lewis Capaldi adds additional dates to UK tour - including shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen

Following overwhelming demand from fans, Lewis Capaldi has added an additional OVO Hydro show to his UK tour on Sunday, September 14 with a new Aberdeen show lined up for Wednesday, September 10. He will also play an extra show in London.

This is in addition to his already scheduled Glasgow show on Saturday, September 13 and Aberdeen show on Thursday, September 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All Lewis Capaldi tour dates

  • Saturday, September 6 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • Sunday, September 7 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • Wednesday, September 10 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • Thursday, September 11 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • Saturday, September 13 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Sunday, September 14 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Tuesday, September 16 - London, The O2
  • Wednesday, September 17 - London, The O2
  • Thursday, September 18 - London, The O2
  • Saturday, September 20 - Manchester, Co-Op Live
  • Tuesday, September 23 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • Friday, September 26 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • Saturday, September 27 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • Monday, September 29 - Dublin, 3 Arena
Lewis Capaldi has announced shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen as part of his huge comeback tour in September.placeholder image
Lewis Capaldi has announced shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen as part of his huge comeback tour in September. | Charlie Sarsfield

Lewis Capaldi tickets on sale now

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s new Scottish tour dates are already on sale via Ticketmaster.

You can purchase tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s Sunday, September 14 show at the OVO Hydro on Ticketmaster, here.

Tickets for his Aberdeen P&J Live show on Wednesday, September 10 can be found on Ticketmaster, here.

How much are Lewis Capaldi tickets?

Ticket prices for Lewis Capaldi’s Glasgow show will range from £30.90 - £110.35, with similar prices for his dates in Aberdeen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, prices will vary depending on which show you are attending and factors including venue, ticket type, and fees.

While on tour in 2025, Lewis Capaldi will be joined by special guests Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe.

Related topics:TicketsGlasgowAberdeenLewis Capaldi
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice