Lewis Capaldi adds new Glasgow and Aberdeen dates to 2025 comeback tour – here's how to get tickets
Lewis Capaldi has added extra shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen to his scheduled UK tour due to overwhelming demand.
The Scottish-singer songwriter shared the news on Instagram, writing: “1 second past 9am and you’ve got every single ticket in the baskets.
“Genuinely blows my mind to be saying this but adding new dates rn that’ll go on sale in a minute, will be on the same link so keep checking!”
So if you weren’t able to purchase tickets for his original OVO Hydro or P&J Live dates, here’s how to get Lewis Capaldi tickets.
Lewis Capaldi adds additional dates to UK tour - including shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen
Following overwhelming demand from fans, Lewis Capaldi has added an additional OVO Hydro show to his UK tour on Sunday, September 14 with a new Aberdeen show lined up for Wednesday, September 10. He will also play an extra show in London.
This is in addition to his already scheduled Glasgow show on Saturday, September 13 and Aberdeen show on Thursday, September 11.
All Lewis Capaldi tour dates
- Saturday, September 6 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- Sunday, September 7 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- Wednesday, September 10 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Thursday, September 11 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Saturday, September 13 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Sunday, September 14 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Tuesday, September 16 - London, The O2
- Wednesday, September 17 - London, The O2
- Thursday, September 18 - London, The O2
- Saturday, September 20 - Manchester, Co-Op Live
- Tuesday, September 23 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Friday, September 26 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday, September 27 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- Monday, September 29 - Dublin, 3 Arena
Lewis Capaldi tickets on sale now
Tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s new Scottish tour dates are already on sale via Ticketmaster.
You can purchase tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s Sunday, September 14 show at the OVO Hydro on Ticketmaster, here.
Tickets for his Aberdeen P&J Live show on Wednesday, September 10 can be found on Ticketmaster, here.
How much are Lewis Capaldi tickets?
Ticket prices for Lewis Capaldi’s Glasgow show will range from £30.90 - £110.35, with similar prices for his dates in Aberdeen.
However, prices will vary depending on which show you are attending and factors including venue, ticket type, and fees.
While on tour in 2025, Lewis Capaldi will be joined by special guests Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe.
