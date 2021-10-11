How old is Richard Madeley? Could he replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain - and is he going on I'm a Celebrity 2021? (Image: ITV)

Richard Madeley announced in his appearance on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Monday morning (11 October) that he would be filling the co-hosting spot previously reserved for Piers Morgan for the next month.

Madeley returned to the Good Morning Britain newsdesk to host Monday morning’s show with resident presenter, Susanna Reid, after two weeks away from the show.

But as rumours suggest that Madeley could finally be delving into the jungle for ITV’s I’m a Celebrity 2021, many people are asking how old he is – and if his hosting spell on GMB could become permanent.

Here’s what we know so far.

How old is Richard Madeley?

Born on 13 May 1956, Madeley turned 65-years-old in May 2021.

He has been a TV presenter for more than 30 years, having presented ITV’s This Morning with wife and co-presenter Judy Finnigan between 1990 to 2001.

The pair hosting many more prime time morning TV slots, including Richard & Judy, together in the subsequent years.

Already a relief presenter filling in for absent stars on Good Morning Britain, Madeley began to appear on the show more regularly after Piers Morgan’s controversial departure from the ITV morning show last year.

Could Madeley replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain full-time?

With Piers Morgan officially quitting Good Morning Britain in March 2021 after coming under fire from colleagues such as Alex Beresford over his comments about Meghan Markle, Madeley has appeared on the show for longer stints alongside Susanna Reid.

The announcement on Monday that he will be presenting the show for a whole month – his longest GMB presenting run yet – has revived speculation that Madeley could be joining the show full-time.

Appearing beside Susanna on Monday, Madeley apologised for his brief two week absence from the show, adding: "I'm with you now for a solid month, so I’m sorry about that!"

The 65-year-old presenter remains a favourite among fans and reportedly ITV executives to fill the GMB slot on a full time basis.

Is Richard Madeley going into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity 2021?

As a much-loved British TV presenter, Madeley has been fending off suspicions and pleas of appearing on the ITV celebrity game show hosted by Ant and Dec for several years.

According to The Sun and other British tabloids, the presenter has signed a £200,000 contract to appear on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! for its 2021 series.

Madeley addressed the rumours on Monday’s GMB episode after being grilled by co-host Susanna Reid on his curious month-long appearance on the show as a co-presenter.

"Are you doing anything in a month's time?" Reid asked Madeley in hinting at the rumours, to which he responded with “I may be going in or I may not be going in”.

"I'm asked this every year," Madeley said.

"I checked with ITV about what they want me to say about this because I may be going in or I may not be going in.

"They said quite a few names are leaked at this point.

"ITV quite like for its people not to confirm or deny because I could be a hare that's running in the race or I could just be a distraction."

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday between 6am and 9am on STV/ITV1.

