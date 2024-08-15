The popular annual light and sound show will return to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens in October.

Event company, and the brains behind GlasGLOW, have confirmed that the show will return to the city’s Botanic Gardens for its seventh year with a new Halloween adventure entitled GlasGLOW: Trick or Treat.

The light show will comprise ten worlds - located within the Botanic Gardens - from BoneYard and CarnEvil to Clowntown and Haunted Hoose.

Visitors can cosy up at CampSite, visit the pumpkins at The Patch, get gooey at Marshmallowland, fly away at UP, face off in House of Mirrors and discover the magic of Halloween at GlasGLOW.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, said: “Since launching GlasGLOW back in 2018, over 650,000 people have joined us at the event and we can’t wait to show you what we have in-store this year.

"This year at GlasGLOW, there's some pretty scary sections that I can't wait for you to see. Don't worry if you're not up for it though, there will be a scenic route available to avoid any frights.

“It’s really important to us that every GlasGLOW brings good to the local area – last year we raised a fantastic £20,000 at the event for some brilliant local charities and we’re excited to be bringing The itison Pumpkin Fund back this year aiming to raise even more.

“Every year peak tickets sell out within minutes so make sure you set a reminder to get the slots you want.”

GlasGLOW 2024 ticket prices

Earlybird tickets

Child: from £9

Adult: from £22

Mallow & Fast pass child: from £16

Mallow & Fast pass adult: from £30

Under 3s: Free

GlasGLOW is created and produced by Glasgow-based company itison together with a world class team of sound, light and set designers to, the team said: “bring light to the darker months and create magical experiences in the heart of the west end.”

The show brings together immersive sound and light displays, photo opportunities, a street food village, bars and Marshmallowland, a cosy fairlylit nook where you can toast marshmallows.

Fast Pass and Mallow tickets are back again this year, giving those with tickets access to a dedicated entrance plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queue hops straight into the show’s legendary Marshmallowland.

Organisers are aiming to make GlasGLOW as accessible and inclusive as possible and will be hosting a Relaxed Session on Thurs 31 October at 4.45pm as well as welcoming the team from Pamis with their Changing Place toilets from 31 October to 2 November. Sensory guides, a quiet space and GLOW passes will also be available to help anyone with sensory sensitivities.

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return helping good causes around the Botanics. Since launching in 2019, it has raised £80,000 for local charities and donated over 7,000 free tickets and thousands of pumpkins to local community groups, hospitals and charities to help as many people as possible enjoy GlasGLOW.

Now coming into its seventh year, GlasGLOW is the biggest Halloween event in the UK creating 150 event sector jobs and a multi-million pound impact on the local economy.