Frankie Boyle In His Own Words: Here are 12 funny and interesting quotes from the Scottish comedian and author about politics, jokes and Scotland
He’s one of Scotland’s most famous and controversial comedians – and Frankie Boyle is never short of something interesting to say.
Frankie Boyle was born in Glasgow in 1972 where he attended St Conval's Primary and Holyrood Secondary School, before studying at Landside College, Aston University in Birmingham, and the University of Sussex.
After graduating with a BA in English literature he worked in a mental health hospital and trained as a teacher in Edinburgh before becoming a fulltime standup comedian in 1995, honing his craft at the Stand Comedy Club.
He began to attract a wider audience when he became a regular panellist on the BBC’s Mock the Week in 2005, and his four years on the programme saw him become notorious for edgy jokes which often attracted tabloid attention – and also saw to him sell out huge tours across Britain.
Since then he has made a number of other television shows including Channel 4 sketch programme Tramadol Nights, Frankie Boyle's New World Order and Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland.
Boyle has also published a number of books, and this year his first novel, Meantime, was nominated for Bloody Scotland's Debut of the Year award for crime writing.
Here are 12 funny and insighful quotes from the multitalented Scot.